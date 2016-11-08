Let’s talk condoms Quinte

By Stelios Pappas

BELLEVILLE – QNet News wants to know about your experiences buying raincoats. Not the raincoats that you use to cover yourself from getting wet. We’re talking about the raincoats that protect you from contracting sexual transmitted diseases and infections. We’re talking condoms.

A 2011 study by SIECCAN (The Sex Information and Education Council of Canada) found that many men weren’t using condoms while having sex during their post secondary years.

QNet News is getting under the sheets to get answers to the real questions. Why aren’t more men using condoms? Do men and women feel awkward buying condoms? Tweet at QNet News reporter @StevePappas10 with your experiences buying your raincoat.

Comments