Local athlete playing top-tier soccer south of the border

By Rebecca Bartlett

BELLEVILLE – A Belleville soccer player is in the midst of her first season as a Division I university athlete in the United States.

Katharine Herron, who graduated this past spring from Bayside Secondary School, committed to Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, in the spring to play soccer for the SMU Mustangs.

While she was at Bayside, the list of sports Herron didn’t play was shorter than the list of sports she did play. She was on the Bayside Red Devils soccer, basketball, volleyball, track and field, gymnastics and cross-country teams.

Herron is one of two Canadians playing for the Mustangs this year, and the only Canadian rookie. She has played in 20 games this season, scored four goals, has two assists and has logged 651 minutes.

More to come.

