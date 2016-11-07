Belleville kicks off annual Crime Prevention Week

By Charlotte McParland and Justin Medve

BELLEVILLE – All police services across Ontario are teaming up together this week for 2016’s Crime Prevention Week.

This year’s theme is Planning Together for Safer Communities and it runs until Saturday.

A Belleville Police representative said another campaign, Lock it or Lose it, has been successful in the past couple of years and will also be in effect this week, running until the end of December.

Both campaigns are crime prevention programs aimed at securing vehicles during the holiday season. The goal is to eliminate theft and work together as a community.

Members of the Belleville Community Policing – a local volunteer program – will also be around this week making sure valuables are hidden and vehicles are secured in parking lots.

The team will be leaving information pamphlets on the vehicles they inspect.

Remember: lock your doors and hide your valuables!

