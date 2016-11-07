Ontario renewable energy program accepting applications

By Sean Cann-Sheppard and Vanessa Stark

BELLEVILLE – The provincial government has established a new program to make it easier for Ontarians to set up a renewable energy project.

The province and the Independent Electricity System Operator have opened up applications for the Ontario Feed-In Tariff program.

The program allows for private citizens and business owners to easily set up renewable energy projects with the government. The applications are presented to municipal governments for approval.

The FIT program covers a variety of renewable energy sources, including on-shore wind, waterpower, renewable biomass, biogas, landfill gas and solar.

The project supports renewable resources that generate over 10 kilowatts of power, with a maximum of 500 kilowatts. There is a microFIT program for renewable energy projects that are 10 kilowatts or lower. These are aimed toward homeowners in residential areas.

QNet News is looking into local applications for the FIT program. More to come.

Comments