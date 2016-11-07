Earlier nightfall means drivers have to be more aware, OPP say

By Justin Medve and Charlotte McParland

QUINTE WEST — Police are warning motorists and pedestrians to take extra care in the evening after clocks were set back an hour this Sunday.

The return to standard time means the sun rises earlier, but also sets sooner. Quinte West OPP say that pedestrians walking around at dusk are nearly three times more likely to be struck by a vehicle than in the days leading up to the time change.

They suggest that anyone crossing the road be mindful and wear bright, reflective clothes.

Motorists can prepare for early darkness by making sure their vehicle’s lights are working properly and by packing an emergency kit for cold weather, the OPP say.

The kit should include:

Warm clothes and blankets

A flashlight with batteries

Water and snacks

A shovel

Flares and reflective hazard triangle

Jumper cables

Winter tires

