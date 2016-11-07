Quinte Waste Management fights against improper battery disposal

By Leah Den Hartogh and Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – If you’ve got used batteries kicking around the house, now’s your chance to get rid of them.

From now until Nov. 18, Quinte Waste Solutions will be accepting used batteries on regular garbage and recycling collection days.

Belleville residents can put their single-use batteries in the designated baggies that were distributed to their mailboxes last week and place them on top of their regular blue bins. The Raw Materials Company will be properly disposing of them.

Batteries that end up in landfills can cause problems for the environment varying from polluting groundwater to causing fires.

QNet News will be looking more into the importance of programs like this. Stay tuned for more.

Comments