Ontario seeks input on new way to provide social assistance

By Nikolai Karpinski

BELLEVILLE – The Ontario government is considering a trial run for a basic income supplement after a discussion paper on the idea was released last Thursday.

The paper was released by Hugh Segal, a former Canadian senator and a special adviser to the provincial government. It suggested that the current system in Ontario is inadequate in providing social support for those in need. It outlined the importance of a pilot project to test the effectiveness of basic income.

The proposed pilot program wouldn’t start until March or April in 2017. Between then and now, the Ontario government is asking the public for input about the concept of basic income.

A basic income supplement would eliminate the lengthy process of applying for, and receiving, social assistance. It would mean that eligibility for assistance would merely require filing a tax form and being in a lower income category.

According to Segal, a basic income supplement would provide at least $1,320 a month for a single person and $500 more for an individual qualifying for disability. This would be an increase from the current system which pays out approximately $700 a month – or $1,130 for those who qualify for the Ontario Disability Support Program.

Basic income would affect anyone between the ages of 18 and 65 who fall under the Low Income Measure outlined by the federal government. According to Stats Canada, a single person living in Belleville – factoring in the city’s population of around 50,000 people – would be considered to be living in poverty if they earned under $20,822 before taxes in one year.

According to a study done by the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians are “broadly supportive” of a basic income in its benefit of streamlining the welfare system and providing income security for workers. At the same time, the study found that 63 per cent of Canadians believe that a basic income would discourage people from finding employment and 59 per cent believe it would be too expensive for the government to afford.

