Tyrannosaurus Pets coming to Belleville

  • November 7, 2016 at 3:14 pm

By Nick Ogden and Madeleine Villa

BELLEVILLE – Things in downtown Belleville are about to get a lot more exotic with the opening of a new pet shop.

Tyrannosaurus Pets, which will be located at 296 Front St., will be making its grand opening this Saturday with a day-long celebration including a raffle with prizes. The shop will be selling a variety of merchandise for pets ranging from cats and dogs to reptiles and amphibians.

Owner Marc Cunningham is returning to the area after running a pet store in Ottawa.

QNet News will be visiting the shop and speaking with Cunningham tomorrow about why he’s bringing Tyrannosaurus Pets to the area.

More to come.

Comments

