Quinte Search and Rescue raises $60,000 in fundraising campaign

By Rachel Stark

QUINTE WEST – Community’s donations will be keeping Quinte’s waterways safe with new motors purchased for rescue boats.

Paul Kerwin of Quinte Search and Rescue spoke about the positive response the fundraising campaign received at Quinte West council Monday night.

The council started off the drive with a $5,000 donation, and it continued to grow with donations from Erb Transport, Rossmore Animal Hospital, a GoFundMe page as well as a support barbecue. The total amount was enough to purchase three new motors that costed $8,000 each.

Kerwin said they are now looking for donations to replace one of their older rescue boats.

“We are looking to generate $33,000 to acquire this vessel for next year,” said Kerwin.

If they raise enough for the new boat, Kerwin said he believes their underwater rescue will not need new equipment for many years.

People who would like to volunteer to help with search and rescue are encouraged to check out their Facebook page.

