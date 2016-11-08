On-campus solution for students with little access to good food

By Sophie Dudley and Alana Pickrell

BELLEVILLE – A recent study published by the Toronto Star found that 39 per cent of post-secondary students in Canada don’t have reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

This past year, Loyalist College’s Aboriginal Resource Centre has teamed up with the Community Development Council of Quinte’s Good Food Box program to provide students with a selection of fresh fruits and vegetables for a fraction of the retail price.

QNet News is talking to representatives of the resource centre and the development council, as well as Loyalist students and the primary researcher behind the national study, to find out more.

More to come.

Comments