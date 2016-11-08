91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X FM Newscast – Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, 4 p.m.

  • November 8, 2016 at 12:36 pm

BELLEVILLE – Daniel Taylor brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include: Barack Obama speaks out about Trump, Centennial Secondary school students travel to France for 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge and there is a need for more cheese makers in Ontario.

