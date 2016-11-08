The US election: What we know so far

By Emilie Quesnel

BELLEVILLE – As the 2016 American presidential race nears the finish line, Americans and Canadians alike gather around computers and televisions as votes start rolling in.

Between heated debates and serious accusations, the 2016 election has been one of the most dramatic America has ever seen.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump have faced their fair share of scandals throughout the process, from compromising video footage to leaked emails.

Regardless of who walks away as president, the winner will make history.

If Clinton is elected, she’ll be the first female president in the history of the United States. If Trump wins, he’ll be the first president in 60 years who was elected without having prior political experience. Clinton, 69, and Trump, 70, are also the oldest-ever presidential candidates to make it this far.

Who will American favour?

More to come.

QNet reporters Meaghan Bury, Brendan Burke and Kayla Haggett will be in the field tomorrow to see how Belleville residents are reacting to the results.

Comments