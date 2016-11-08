Quinte West car thieves arrested, charged

By Charlotte McParland and Justin Medve

BELLEVILLE – Five residents from Quinte West were arrested this past Sunday from stealing from cars.

This despite theft from vehicles being a theme of this year’s OPP Crime Prevention Week.

In this instance, Quinte West OPP responded to a disturbance in the Dundas Street Bridge area that involved two adults and three youth. One person in the group had in their possession an iPad mini that was reported stolen on Saturday.

Further investigation led to recovery of more stolen property and all five suspects facing charges of theft under $5,000.

Additional charges laid include three breaches of court order and two counts of marijuana possession.

More information on how OPP is trying to prevent crimes like these can be read on QNet here.

