Belleville retailers decorate for Christmas before Remembrance Day

BELLEVILLE – Christmas fever has arrived early in Belleville this year.

Holiday decorations have been popping up across town this past week. The Canadian Tire on Bell Boulevard has sported a Santa’s sleigh and “Merry Christmas” sign since before Halloween. Restaurant chains like Starbucks have also begun featuring traditional holiday meals and beverages on their menus.

Other local retailers such as Shoppers Drug Mart have stated online that they will be holding off on decorating or advertising for Christmas until after Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 out of respect for veterans.

Loyalist College student Catelyn Roberts said she agrees with waiting to decorate.

“I think (veterans) might feel like people are skipping over their day by decorating for Christmas early. It’s a day they are trying to be remembered and to remember their fallen troops.”

Andy Anderson, the president of the Belleville Royal Canadian Legion branch, said he believes it isn’t out of disregard for veterans that retailers have been decorating for Christmas.

“I’m not sure these people are trying to be disrespectful. I think it’s just that time has passed and people forget. People need to remember that it’s because of veterans that we live the lives we do today.

He continued: “Remembrance Day is just one day out of the 365 that we should be remembering troops. The other 364 are just as important.”

Belleville residents Rebecca Huntington and Kaitlin Struthers say it shouldn’t matter if people decide to decorate for the holidays before Remembrance Day.

“Whatever makes you happy and whatever you celebrate, you should decorate for it,” said Huntington.

Struthers agreed, saying that she loves to decorate immediately after Halloween because of her excitement for the holidays, but added “this doesn’t change the way I feel about Remembrance Day and showing respect for veterans.”

