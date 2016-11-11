The Quinte area marks Remembrance Day

By Ashley Clark

BELLEVILLE – Remembrance Day is here and ceremonies are being held across the Quinte area.

QNet News journalists are out and about covering some of the local events.

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held at the cenotaphs in both Belleville and Trenton at 11 a.m. and Loyalist College will be holding one at 10:50 a.m in Alumni Hall.

Adam Locke served for almost 15 years in the Canadian Army. He retired as a corporal and is now attending Loyalist College for the police foundations program.

When asked what his thoughts consisted of today, Locke responded with: “Remembering my friends that were touched by it. And what kind of life they might’ve had if they were still here.”

Locke will not be speaking at the ceremony today, stating: “I’d be a mess if I did.”

Brooke Seguin is a first-year nursing student at Loyalist College. She attended the ceremony in Alumni Hall.

“I think it’s going to be pretty emotional because I’ve always had an interest in military nursing. So this is an interest that I have and I’m here to show my support for all the fallen soldiers,” she said.

At the Belleville cenotaph, a parade arrived before the ceremony, where an army band of uniformed members played music to a captivated audience near Veterans Way.

A bus decorated with the words Highway of Heroes arrived full of veterans.

In Trenton, the ceremony at the cenotaph followed a candlelight vigil that went throughout the night of Nov. 10. At 11 a.m. a moment of silence was taken, with the laying of wreaths to follow.

Wreaths were carried by Mayor Jim Harrison and Deputy Mayor Jim Alyea, members of CFB Trenton, Veterans Affairs, War Amps, and air and sea cadets.

The Loyalist College ceremony can be watched live here:

More to come.

