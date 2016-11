By James Gaughan

BELLEVILLE – A ribbon cutting ceremony for a pub at CFB Trenton will be held between noon and 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cmdr. Col. Colin Keiver will officially open the Earl of Bessborough Social House for members of the base.

TV personality Damon Bennett, who is a contractor worked along with community partners to turn an underused hall on the base into the pub.

QNet News will be at the ribbon cutting, more to come.

Comments