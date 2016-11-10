91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X FM Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, 4p.m.

  • November 10, 2016 at 8:55 am

BELLEVILLE –  Leah Den Hartogh brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include: local election reaction , Quinte’s Christmas sharing program, Quinte search and rescue raised money for new equipment, and Don Cherry reacts to election.

