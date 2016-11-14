Local

O.P.P search for a second victim after man drowns at Rice Lake

  • November 14, 2016 at 3:17 pm

By Matthew Murray

BELLEVILLE – Northumberland County O.P.P. are searching for a possible second victim after a man was pulled from the waters of Rice Lake north of Cobourg last Friday.

Media relations officer Jason Folz said that a resident found a 45-year-old man floating close to shore near Halstead Beach Road. He was taken to hospital where police said he was pronounced dead. A fishing boat, which Folz said was owned by the deceased, was later found underwater by search crews.

It’s believed the man was fishing with a friend, and Folz said the O.P.P. are still actively searching for a second victim. They have not released the names of the two men, and Folz said it’s unlikely the names will be released until the investigation is complete.

