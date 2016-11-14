Information on Internet coming to Quinte West

By Brock Ormond

TRENTON – Officials from two Internet companies will be updating people about high-speed Internet improvements tomorrow in Quinte West.

The public information meeting will feature experts from Xplornet and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network.

A $175 million high-speed broadband network project was completed at the end of 2015 in eastern Ontario. However, some residents are still having issues with their service, particularly in rural areas of the region.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Quinte West City Hall.

QNet News will have more from the information session.

