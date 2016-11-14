Adopt-an-Acre program is back

By Ashley Clark

BELLEVILLE – Quinte Conservation is holding its annual Adopt-an-Acre program to protect local conservation areas.

People can adopt an acre for $20 and receive an adoption certificate and tax receipt, plus a stuffed chipmunk if two or more acres are purchased.

The funds will help three local conservation areas, according to a statement by Quinte Conservation’s communications manager Jennifer May-Anderson.

“Money raised this year will go towards naturalization and invasive species control at Macaulay Mountain, Sidney and Kingsford Conservation Areas,” says the organization’s website.

This year’s goal is to adopt out 250 acres.

More to come.

