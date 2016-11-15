Yardmen Arena construction to begin soon

By Stelios Pappas

BELLEVILLE – City council decided Monday night on a firm to manage the renovations at Yardmen Arena.

All councillors except Kelly McCaw voted in favour of the giving the work to Ball Construction Ltd. Ball Construction has to ensure the renovations finish on time and on budget or they will face financial penalties.

The project will cost the city just over a million dollars with the assurance that the project will be finished by the first weeks of November 2017.

Mark Fluhrer, director of recreation, culture and community services for the city, was asked by Councillor Mitch Panciuk about how this project would be different compared to the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre expansion.

“That firm works under us directly.” Fluhrer stated to council.

“That wasn’t the case in the previous arrangement. We had one firm to talk to and one firm to go back to the consultants. They would make up their minds and make a presentation to us. They basically told us this is what you’re going to get for that kind of money. We then had to go an argue that back,” he said.

In this case, the construction manager will work hand in hand with council giving the city more control over the project.

“This arrangement is a much more team-build approach,” Fluhrer explained.

If the company fails to meet the agreed upon terms for the project’s completion in time for the newly announced Belleville Senators arrival, the company can reach fines up to $5,000 per day.

When asked about Ball Construction’s previous work Fluhrer told council that he spoke to two references supplied by the company. They also oversaw operations at a Kitchener Rangers facility expansion where the 1,000 seats were added.

Mayor Taso Christopher told QNetNews this project is looking good.

“Its a great project, its taken us about 11 months to get this far. Staff has worked endless hours with our legal team.” He said.

“We’ve partnered with a contractor that has done 16 plus projects before and we’ve partnered with an architecture firm that’s done over 50 of these,” he said one point five million dollars is going into this project each month for the next 12 months.

“But they have to start right away,” Mayor Christopher said.

Construction itself could begin as early as December.

