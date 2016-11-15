Local martial arts fighters take gold and silver in Italy

By Sean Cann-Sheppard

BELLEVILLE — Two local mixed martial arts fighters managed to take home gold and silver at the World Kickboxing Federation World Championships in Italy.

Loyalist MMA athletes, Zack Baldwin and James Georgiou, managed to steal the show during the six-day event, ending on Nov 12.

Baldwin took the 56 kilogram world championship title and Georgiou winning silver in the 60 kilogram category.

QNet News will be talking with the two athletes and their coach Jay Davies regarding their recent victory. More to come.

