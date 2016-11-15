Lancers, Golden Hawks, Dukes all in action this week

By Matthew Murray

BELLEVILLE – The Loyalist Lancers, Trenton Golden Hawks and Wellington Dukes have a busy week ahead with basketball, volleyball and hockey all on tap.

The Loyalist men’s and women’s basketball teams both play the Algonquin Thunder for the first time this season at home on Friday. The women’s game starts at 6 p.m. in the Loyalist gymnasium, with the men playing afterwards at 8 p.m. The La Cite Coyotes also pay the men’s team a visit on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Loyalist College. Meanwhile, both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams travel to North Bay to play the Canadore Panthers.

The Golden Hawks will look for their 20th win of the season at home against the Aurora Tigers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Hawks pay a visit to the Stouffville Spirit on Saturday before playing the Tigers again, this time in Aurora on Sunday night. The Golden Hawks sit at the top of the eastern conference of the Ontario Junior Hockey League with a 19-3-1 record.

The Wellington Dukes also pay a visit to Stouffville to play the Spirit on Thursday night. Then the Dukes come back home to face the Cobourg Cougars on Friday at 7 p.m. followed by an afternoon game against the Whitby Fury at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

