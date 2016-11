By Buckley Smith

BELLEVILLE – The Trenton Golden Hawks acquired a new player this past week, defenceman Calvin Walker from the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League.

Since joining the team, Walker played in Monday’s game against the Cobourg Cougars winning 3-2.

Walker appeared in 21 games for Coquitlam this year, picking up four points in those contests.

QNet News spoke with Golden Hawks head coach/general manager Jerome Dupont about the acquisition.

More to come.

Comments