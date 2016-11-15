Breaking News · Local

Reports of a robbery at RBC branch in downtown Trenton

  • November 15, 2016 at 2:52 pm

By Matthew Murray

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West O.P.P. officers are responding to an incident at the Royal Bank of Canada on Dundas Street West in Trenton today, with reports of a robbery having taken place.

O.P.P. would not confirm the incident was a robbery, however police said an incident did occur at the RBC branch just before 2 p.m.

Police are currently searching for one suspect; a white male with a stocky build weighing around 300lbs. The man has brown eyes, brown hair and is unshaven, police said. He was last seen fleeing on foot, wearing a light blue Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap, dark pants and a collared shirt, police added.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen this male is asked to call the Quinte West OPP detachment at 613-392-3561

More to come.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Update: Poppy thieves are back
  2. OPP looking to reward youth this winter
  3. R.I.D.E program nabs drunk driver in Quinte West
  4. Armed robbery in Trenton
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: