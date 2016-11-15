Reports of a robbery at RBC branch in downtown Trenton

By Matthew Murray

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West O.P.P. officers are responding to an incident at the Royal Bank of Canada on Dundas Street West in Trenton today, with reports of a robbery having taken place.

O.P.P. would not confirm the incident was a robbery, however police said an incident did occur at the RBC branch just before 2 p.m.

Police are currently searching for one suspect; a white male with a stocky build weighing around 300lbs. The man has brown eyes, brown hair and is unshaven, police said. He was last seen fleeing on foot, wearing a light blue Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap, dark pants and a collared shirt, police added.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen this male is asked to call the Quinte West OPP detachment at 613-392-3561

More to come.

