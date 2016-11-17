Local figure skater hopes to qualify for national championships

By Selena Steele-Clough



STIRLING – Chloe Choinard is looking to skate her way to the top. The 14-year-old from the Stirling Figure Skating Club has a chance to qualify for the national championships being held in Ottawa this January.

Choinard earned a silver medal in the Novice Ladies Free skate at the Eastern Ontario Sectionals held in Napanee this past weekend.

She will now advance to the Skate Canada National Challenge in Montreal at the end of the month. She will need to qualify in the top 18 to make it to the national championships.

QNet News talked to Choinard on how she is preparing for the big day.

