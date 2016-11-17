Picton Panthers to try to make school history

By Rebecca Bartlett

PICTON – The senior girls basketball team at Prince Edward Collegiate Institute will play today to qualify for the provincial championships for the first time in the school’s history.

The Panthers are undefeated heading into today’s Central Ontario Secondary School Athletics semi-final match against the Crestwood Mustangs from Peterborough.

The games today are to move on to the double A Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association which will be held at two schools, one in Lakeshore and one in Essex.

More to come.

