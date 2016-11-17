Santa Claus is coming to Belleville

By Matthew Murray

BELLEVILLE – Holiday cheer is coming to Belleville on Sunday when the annual Santa Claus parade makes its way through city streets.

Dozens of Christmas and holiday-themed floats will be on display starting at 4:30 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of Bridge Street West and Sidney Street and march from Bridge Street down Front Street into the downtown. The floats will travel up North Front Street where the parade will then end at the corner of North Front Street and King George Square.

More to come.

