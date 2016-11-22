Helen’s Bakery is not your typical café

By Rebecca Bartlett

BELLEVILLE – A bakery in Belleville offers both treats for the public and skills for people with developmental disabilities.

Helen’s Bakery & Café is part of a program offered by Pathways to Independence, an organization that provides support to adults with developmental disabilities or brain injuries.

All of the baking and cooking for the bakery and café are done by people in the Pathways program. Members of the public can buy or order soups, sandwiches, muffins and more from the café, which is located in the Pathways offices at 289 Pinnacle St.

Helen’s is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

QNet News is looking into what makes Helen’s Bakery different and all of the people who make it work.

More to come.

