Local

Helen’s Bakery is not your typical café

  • November 22, 2016 at 10:46 am

By Rebecca Bartlett

BELLEVILLE – A bakery in Belleville offers both treats for the public and skills for people with developmental disabilities.

Helen’s Bakery & Café is part of a program offered by Pathways to Independence, an organization that provides support to adults with developmental disabilities or brain injuries.

All of the baking and cooking for the bakery and café are done by people in the Pathways program. Members of the public can buy or order soups, sandwiches, muffins and more from the café, which is located in the Pathways offices at 289 Pinnacle St.

Helen’s is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

QNet News is looking into what makes Helen’s Bakery different and all of the people who make it work.

More to come.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Quinte Health Care ready if Ebola comes north
  2. Where do Belleville candidates stand?
  3. New subdivision to be completed in Wallbridge- Loyalist area within 20 years
  4. City looking at adding more outdoor rinks
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: