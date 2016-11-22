Loyalist students start first Magic Wheelchair team outside the U.S.

By Ashley Clark

BELLEVILLE – Cameron MacLean came across Magic Wheelchair while surfing the Internet one day and decided that it was something he wanted to introduce to the tech wing at Loyalist College.

“I was really excited about the possibilities of getting the program connected with the charity, finding we had a natural fit,” said 42-year-old MacLean, a second-year welding fabrication student.

Magic Wheelchair is a non-profit organization based out of Oregon that makes epic costumes for children in wheelchairs. Ryan Weimer and his wife are the founders.

Three of their five children were born with spinal muscular atrophy, a disease that gradually weakens muscles, resulting in the need for a wheelchair.

The idea for Magic Wheelchair all started when Weimer’s oldest son, Keaton, wanted to be a pirate for Halloween, Weimer told QNet News from Oregon during a phone interview.

“It was really nothing more than us dressing him up for Halloween,” Weimer said.

Weimer built a pirate ship around his son’s wheelchair and said the reactions to the costume took away the awkwardness people have around those in wheelchairs.

“It really choked me up to see people really seeing my son how I see him for the first time. Just this real, amazing kid. And that was really touching to me that something like that could change people’s perceptions. And I thought, man this would be great to do for other people, other families like ours.”

Now Magic Wheelchair’s mission is to make an epic costume for every child in a wheelchair.

Loyalist College will be the first team outside of the United States to take part.

MacLean has teamed up with 26-year-old manufacturing engineering technician student Stephen Zammitti to form a team and make a Halloween costume for at least one child in the Belleville area.

“One of the big things for me, as far as Magic Wheelchair, is how it ties in with what we’re learning, what Loyalist College teaches. And they teach a lot of things educationally, but morally Loyalist is a huge compass for what’s right and such in the community. And what Loyalist does for Belleville and its surrounding area is great and we just wanted to keep up with what Loyalist does for the community.” said Zammitti.

The two are announcing this mission at a tech student community building initiative on Tuesday evening. The doors to auto shop 2T14 will open at 6 p.m. and tech students will be able to check out three different charity booths: Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Belleville Professional Firefighters Toy Drive and Magic Wheelchair. There will be refreshments, a raffle, program clothing orders and a viewing of the movie Gremlins. Before the movie, Weimer will be on a conference call with the college, welcoming Loyalist to Magic Wheelchair, with possible appearances from past recipients of Magic Wheelchair costumes.

QNet News will be at the event.

