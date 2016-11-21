Quinte West OPP urge drivers to be safe this winter
BELLEVILLE – With the first snowfall this season, the OPP is asking drivers to prepare for winter driving conditions.
In a press release Monday, the Quinte West OPP gave some tips on how to drive safely this winter:
- Pack an emergency kit for your car (hats and mittens, flashlight, first-aid kit etc)
- Leave extra stopping distance between you and the car in front of you (a car length between)
- Check the road and weather conditions before driving
- Remove all snow and ice from your car before going out on the road
- Slow down and always wear your seatbelt
The OPP said it want drivers to use these tips to make the roads safer this season.