Quinte West OPP urge drivers to be safe this winter

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – With the first snowfall this season, the OPP is asking drivers to prepare for winter driving conditions.

In a press release Monday, the Quinte West OPP gave some tips on how to drive safely this winter:

Pack an emergency kit for your car (hats and mittens, flashlight, first-aid kit etc)

Leave extra stopping distance between you and the car in front of you (a car length between)

Check the road and weather conditions before driving

Remove all snow and ice from your car before going out on the road

Slow down and always wear your seatbelt

The OPP said it want drivers to use these tips to make the roads safer this season.

