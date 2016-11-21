Local

Quinte West OPP urge drivers to be safe this winter

  • November 21, 2016 at 2:57 pm

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – With the first snowfall this season, the OPP is asking drivers to prepare for winter driving conditions. 

In a press release Monday, the Quinte West OPP gave some tips on how to drive safely this winter:

  • Pack an emergency kit for your car (hats and mittens, flashlight, first-aid kit etc)
  • Leave extra stopping distance between you and the car in front of you (a car length between)
  • Check the road and weather conditions before driving
  • Remove all snow and ice from your car before going out on the road
  • Slow down and always wear your seatbelt

The OPP said it want drivers to use these tips to make the roads safer this season.

