By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – Belleville police are looking for a missing man, George Louder.

Louder is a resident of Maple Manor and staff there reported that he has not been seen since Oct. 26. He is described as five feet, nine inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a moustache.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Louder, contact the Belleville Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

