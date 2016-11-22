Local nightclub hosts drag concert for shelter charity

By Nikolai Karpinski

BELLEVILLE – Little Ts is hosting a drag concert to raise money for local women’s shelters on Thursday night.

The performers are a Toronto-based drag troupe called Lads n’ Lashes.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door, VIP tables are available at $25 a seat and $180 for a table with eight seats.

Proceeds from the sale are to be donated to the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

QNet News will be at the concert to take pictures and learn more about the fundraising efforts.

More to come.

