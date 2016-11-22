Family locket lost during Christmas parade

By Isaiah Mawhinney

BELLEVILLE – A family is pleading for the public’s help to locate a cherished locket lost during Sunday’s Santa Claus parade.

Stephanie Lucas was watching the annual parade on downtown when she said she noticed the locket was gone. She posted an ad on Kijiji earlier this week and wrote that she suspects she lost the locket somewhere on Front Street, possibly near a back alley near Moira, over the foot bridge or near Coleman Street.

The locket is special to her family as it contains the ashes of her infant daughter who passed away. It is sterling silver and described as an oval-shaped urn with a “simple engraved design”.

Anyone with information is asked to respond to the Kijiji ad.

