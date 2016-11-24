Top 5 stores to get the best Black Friday deals in Belleville

By Haley Rose

BELLVILLE – Belleville is preparing for the annual Black Friday shopping day. Stores all across town have set many deals to help people save more this holiday season

The Quinte Mall also has many ways for shoppers to save this Black Friday. The mall is giving the first 100 people in line a $10 gift card. Shoppers spotted wearing the mall’s black and red checkered scarf have the chance to win $2,000 worth of prizes.

The top five stores in Belleville for Black Friday deals include:

Roots is offering 30% off the entire store Garage is offering 70% off the store Gap is offering 50% off their entire outlet store Old Navy is also offering 50% off the store Best Buy has many deals on various TVs, laptops, phones and electronic accessories allowing shoppers to be able to save hundreds of dollars.

Shoppers also have the opportunity to take advantage of Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday after the American Thanksgiving weekend. This day is said to be the busiest day of the year for online shopping.

The Quinte Mall will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Comments