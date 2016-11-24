Local campaign helps cancer patients this holiday season

By Selena Steele-Clough

BELLEVILLE – Despite fighting cancer for the second time, and having to undergo chemotherapy during the holiday season, Joanne Callaghan will be able to stay with her family for Christmas this year.

That’s because of the Belleville General Hospital Foundation’s annual Christmas Angel campaign. The campaign raises funds for a different cause within the hospital each year and in 2016 it’s focusing on cancer care.

“The goal of this campaign is to keep those patients home for the holidays so they’re not traveling on the road to get treatment,” said Jenn Barrett, the foundation’s development director. “Imagine adding on several hours of driving back and forth every time that a patient has a treatment when they’re sick.”

Being a married mother of three, Callaghan said that her family is everything to her and so being home for the holidays is that much more important.

“During the holiday season, I live to make things special for them, and this year will be no different,” she said in a letter to promote the Christmas Angel campaign.

In her letter, she went on to say how fighting cancer at home makes such a difference for her, that’s why the only thing she is asking for Christmas this year, is to donate to the campaign. Callaghan was first diagnosed with breast cancer 12 years ago, when she was 44. She said the care she received at BGH was great.

“When you donate to the Christmas Angel campaign, you are allowing patients like me to keep enjoying life, your gifts ensure that our hospital has the best equipment, the best doctors and the best care possible to fight this illness right here at home,” she said.

Barrett said they hope to raise $200,000 for cancer care this year and that the Christmas Angel proceeds will specifically support the regional oncology clinic at BGH, which provides care and treatments like chemotherapy.

“By donating to the campaign, you can also dedicate an angel that goes up on our Christmas tree at the Quinte Mall,” said Barrett.

Donors are able to write a loved one’s name on the paper angel and there is now a separate design for those dedicated to someone’s memory.

If you are interested in donating, you can visit guest services at the Quinte Mall, go to the website at www.bghf.ca or call 613-969-7400 ext 2061.

