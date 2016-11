By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – A 43-year-old Bancroft man has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Bancroft OPP officers got a call from a local business about a man who was refusing to leave the property.

When police arrived, the man was placed under arrested for public intoxication and after his arrest he allegedly assaulted an officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 20 in Bancroft.

