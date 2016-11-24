Festive season a time to remember those in need

By Angus Argyle and Callie Jackson

BELLEVILLE – People in Belleville were in the Christmas spirit last night as they braved the cold weather to watch the Salvation Army band play live at Belleville’s Christmas by the Pier, but they were also reminded there are many in the community who are in need during the holiday season.

Salvation Army Kettle Campaign co-ordinator Debbie Scott was circulating through the crowd gathering donations and handing out candy canes to children. Scott explained that the Salvation Army runs programs such as the Kettle Campaign to provide necessities to people in the community who need them most during the Christmas season.

“The Kettle Campaign is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said. “One week down and it started with a roaring, roaring good start. We’re very pleased. Lots of support in the community.”

Scott said she wishes that one day there will be no need for fundraising, that people will be able to afford their bills.

“But as long as there’s a need we’re going to be here and we’re going to keep going for people because that’s what we do, no questions asked.”

Minister Wil Brown-Ratcliffe gave Christmas greetings to community members midway through last night’s performance, complimenting the community on its display of lights, reciting a verse from the Bible and saying a small prayer.

“I’m new to Belleville and this is the first time I’ve been down here so I was just amazed, really flabbergasted at how wonderful it looks,” he said. “I also wanted to, on behalf of the Salvation Army, thank those of you who have supported us in our Christmas Campaign.”

Brown-Ratcliffe explained how the money is used saying, “the funds that we receive from the generous public, here, are to help people have a hand up. Not only at Christmas time but throughout the year.”

The Salvation Army runs both spiritual and social programs Brown-Ratcliffe explained. “You have the spiritual which is what our primary responsibility and you have community which is the social aspect like some of the programs that we offer.”

Brown Ratcliffe’s wife and fellow minister, Catherine Brown-Radcliffe, added that the church offers much more, “Bible studies, membership classes, fellowship programs, ladies’ night out, all of that kind of stuff.”

The Salvation Army provides hot meals four times a week for people in the community Wil Brown-Ratcliffe explained, “there’s a food bank and feeding programs so that’s four lunches a week that we give and that’s all the way through the year.”

He expressed his concern toward the increase of families he’s seeing using the meal programs, “we’re seeing more and more families with children coming. Which is really quite frightening if you think about it.”

Catherine Brown-Ratcliffe agreed saying, “oh my goodness… the numbers have skyrocketed. They’ve gone up to 185 people.”

Warm room dinners are being held every night at 295 Pinnacle Street.

