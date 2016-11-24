OPP warning of door-to-door scam

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – Napanee police are warning residents to be careful about opening their doors to strangers.

Police have been receiving calls this month from people in the Stone Mills Township, Loyalist Township and Napanee, about strangers coming to their homes claiming to be inspectors employed by a particular town or energy company.

In an incident that happened in Odessa, a woman answered her door and was told by the salesman they were “here to check the water pipes.” He said they were representing Loyalist Township.

If a salesperson comes to your door, police said to ask the person to see their identification or seller’s license.

They also say to make sure you get the person’s name, and look at the address and name of the company they work for.

Police also are advising residents to not feel pressured into buying anything or letting someone into your home.

If you feel intimidated, tell them to leave your property and report it to the police.

To learn more about your rights and how to recognize fraud, you can visit the Competition Bureau of Canada or the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre websites.

