By Makala Chapman

BELLEVILLE – An 83-year-old Clarington man has been charged following a two vehicle collision in Tweed.

On Monday at noon, Central Hastings Ontario Provincial Police say a man’s car crossed over the centre line and hit a westbound tractor trailer on Highway #7 near Varty Road.

The senior was charged with Fail to Drive in Marked Lane under the Highway Traffic Act.

No injuries were reported.

Comments