2016 Canada-Russia Series recap
By Tyler Penney
BELLEVILLE – The 14th edition of the CIBC Canada-Russia Series saw the Canadian Hockey League all-stars come out with a 13-5 series win in points, but it wasn’t an easy road for Team CHL. The determined Russians made things interesting throughout the six-game series.
Series recap:
- Game 1 – Russia 3 Western Hockey League 2 (OT)
- Game 2 – Western Hockey League 4 Russia 1
- Game 3 – Russia 4 Ontario Hockey League 3
- Game 4 – Ontario Hockey League 5 Russia 2
- Game 5 – Quebec Major Junior Hockey League 4 Russia 0
- Game 6 – Quebec Major Junior Hockey League 4 Russia 1