2016 Canada-Russia Series recap

By Tyler Penney

BELLEVILLE – The 14th edition of the CIBC Canada-Russia Series saw the Canadian Hockey League all-stars come out with a 13-5 series win in points, but it wasn’t an easy road for Team CHL. The determined Russians made things interesting throughout the six-game series.

Series recap:

Game 1 – Russia 3 Western Hockey League 2 (OT)

Western Hockey League 2 (OT) Game 2 – Western Hockey League 4 Russia 1

Russia 1 Game 3 – Russia 4 Ontario Hockey League 3

Ontario Hockey League 3 Game 4 – Ontario Hockey League 5 Russia 2

Russia 2 Game 5 – Quebec Major Junior Hockey League 4 Russia 0

Russia 0 Game 6 – Quebec Major Junior Hockey League 4 Russia 1

