2016 Canada-Russia Series recap

  • November 28, 2016 at 2:14 pm

By Tyler Penney

BELLEVILLE – The 14th edition of the CIBC Canada-Russia Series saw the Canadian Hockey League all-stars come out with a 13-5 series win in points, but it wasn’t an easy road for Team CHL. The determined Russians made things interesting throughout the six-game series.

Series recap:

  • Game 1 – Russia 3   Western Hockey League 2 (OT)
  • Game 2 – Western Hockey League 4   Russia 1
  • Game 3 – Russia 4   Ontario Hockey League 3
  • Game 4 – Ontario Hockey League 5   Russia 2
  • Game 5 – Quebec Major Junior Hockey League 4   Russia 0
  • Game 6 – Quebec Major Junior Hockey League 4   Russia 1

