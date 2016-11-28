CBC’s federal funding under attack

@KellieLeitch @CBC Keep your hands off the CBC thank you very much.. It's been a voice of reason and defender of CDN values forever RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) November 25, 2016

By Scott Gardner

BELLEVILLE – Prominent Conservatives are criticizing Canada’s public broadcaster.

“The CBC doesn’t need to be reformed, it needs to be dismantled,” federal Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch said in a tweet last week.

Hers is the most extreme of a number of recent proposals from Conservatives suggesting that the CBC is in need of serious changes. Being in direct competition for advertising revenue with private broadcaster while also accepting government subsidies is seen as an unfair advantage by some.

But others say that a publicly funded broadcaster serves an important role in providing largely unbiased news coverage and Canadian content.

QNet News will be on the ground in Belleville this week gathering local opinion on the CBC and what should happen to it.

