Quinte Red Devils Minor Midgets sit in top spot

By Brock Ormond

BELLEVILLE – It has been a promising season so far for a local minor hockey team.

The Quinte Red Devils Minor Midgets lead the Eastern AAA Hockey League’s East division with a record of 17 wins, four losses and two ties.

They recently appeared at the Whitby International Silver Stick Tournament, but failed to make the quarter-finals.

The team is coached by former Belleville Bulls’ defenceman and Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Steve Bancroft, whose son Dalton plays on the team.

All players are eligible for the 2017 OHL Priority Selection Draft, which will be held in April of next year.

