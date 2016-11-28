Belleville city council to swear in first female firefighters

By Sean Cann-Sheppard

BELLEVILLE — Belleville City Council will meet to swear in the city’s first part-time female firefighters at 4 p.m Monday.



Jennifer Allen and Jocelyn Brethour will be sworn in alongside four others by Mayor Taso Christopher and Belleville Fire Chief Mark MacDonald.

Council will also discuss voter reform. While they decided in a previous meeting to not change the voting system for the 2018 municipal election, the city clerk will be asked to explore other options for future elections.



Other topics on the agenda include a possible partnership with Salvation Army on an emergency response plan and adjustments to the city’s development fees.

QNet News will be attending the meeting. More to come.

Comments