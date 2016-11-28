Veterans hit with cutbacks on medical marijuana prescriptions

MFT IS MARCHING TO PARLIAMENT HILL IN #OTTAWA! Here's what we're doing to protest VAC's new gram limit for #Veterans https://t.co/qWdnFvjI1p pic.twitter.com/5bModiZUBU — Marijuana For Trauma (@mftgroup) November 27, 2016

By Joseph Carin and Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – A local initiative that helps provide medical marijuana to veterans who need it is expressing anxiety over the federal government’s decision to scale back the amount it reimburses them for prescribed pot.

The Trenton branch of Marijuana for Trauma – a New Brunswick-based network that guides veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain in obtaining a medical-marijuana prescription through the Department of Veterans Affairs – has voiced concern via social media following last week’s announcement that Ottawa will cut reimbursement for medical pot.

Minister of Veterans Affairs Kent Hehr plans to cut back the reimbursement limit for eligible veterans from 10 grams of pot per day to three.

The move, cited as a cost-saving measure, has been called “horrendous” by Marijuana for Trauma’s head office. The organization plans to protest the decision.

Ottawa’s veteran-cannabis reimbursement program has seen steady increases in both the costs it covers and the veterans it serves. From April to September this year, the federal government spent $31 million to reimburse 3,071 veterans.

This change in regulations is planned to take effect in May 2017.

QNet News has reached out to Marijuana for Trauma’s Trenton office for further comment.

More to come.

