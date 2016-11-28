Local man living on roof to raise money

By Isaiah Mawhinney

BELLEVILLE – A local man has an unusual living arrangement this week.

John-Ross Parks, 32, has pitched a tent on top of a downtown building to raise $25,000 for women’s shelters in this area.

Parks is a real-estate agent for Royal LePage and is known for his charity work in the community. He has participated in numerous events such as Quinte’s Dancing with the Stars, Who’s Your Caddy and the Belleville Pride parade.

He is live streaming his experience 24/7 until he reaches his goal.

To watch his progress you can follow this link: http://icanrebuild.com/#basic

QNet News will be speaking with Parks throughout the week. More details to follow.

