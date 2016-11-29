Belleville swears in new firefighters

By James Gaughan

BELLEVILLE – Mayor Taso Christopher swore in six new part-time volunteer firefighters at city council, including two women on Monday night.

Jocelyn Brethour is one of the two and will join the Station Three fire station.

Brethour started volunteering for the fire department of Belleville about a year and a half ago. She said that she has wanted to be firefighter since she was little and being officially sworn in is a dream come true.

“In elementary school I actually did a career project on it and stuck to it,” she said.

Brethour said that she feels that “it’s very important,” that women get recognition for the job they do as firefighters.

“Females can do just as much as males can do,” Brethour said.

It was a proud moment for the commander of station three Ken Baumhour as well.

“It’s great for me because I’ve been involved here for 30 years and I’ve hired these guys and brought them up through the year. It’s like a proud papa,” Baumhour said.

Brethour said that there’s a simple reason why she enjoys being a firefighter.

“I love helping people. That’s the main reason.”

