Weekly sports roundup: Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

By Buckley Smith

BELLEVILLE – A busy week lies ahead for Quinte-area teams.

Four Loyalist Lancers teams are playing this week.

First on the schedule, the men’s and women’s basketball teams will travel to Toronto on Wednesday to face off against the George Brown Huskies.

The women’s team plays first, at 6 p.m., with the men’s game at 8 p.m.

On Saturday the Loyalist volleyball teams will be playing home games against Toronto’s Seneca College.

Once again, the women’s team will be kicking things off with a 1 p.m. game against the Seneca Sting. The men’s game follows at 3 p.m.

Local skating rinks will be busy as the Wellington Dukes have one game and the Trenton Golden Hawks play back-to-back games.

Both teams playing Friday, with the Dukes at home against the Pickering Panthers at 7:30 p.m. and the G-Hawks also on home ice, facing off against the Whitby Fury at 7:30 p.m.

The Golden Hawks will then jump on the bus the next day to head to Mississauga to play the Chargers at 8 p.m.

In Junior C action, on Tuesday the Picton Pirates head to Gananoque for a 7:20 p.m. game before returning home Thursday for a rematch against the same Islanders team at 7:30 p.m.

The weekend kicks off with a hockey game between the Napanee Raiders and the Campbellford Rebels at 7:30 p.m. in Napanee.

Campbellford plays again the next night at home against the league-leading Port Hope Panthers, who are undefeated with 19 wins so far.

There will be two games on Sunday. The Napanee Raiders head to Gananoque for a 7 p.m. game just before the Picton Pirates travel to Amherstview for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Jets.

Comments