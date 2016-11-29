Local

Daryl Kramp selected as Conservative candidate for Hastings-Lennox and Addington provincially

  • November 29, 2016 at 11:30 am

By Angus Argyle

BELLEVILLE – Former Conservative MP Daryl Kramp has been selected to run for the Progressive Conservatives in the Hastings-Lennox and Addington provincial riding.

Kramp was first elected to a federal position in 2004 after defeating his Liberal opponent Bruce Knutson. He was unseated in 2015 by Liberal Mike Bossio.

He will now represent the Progressive Conservative party on a provincial level.

More to come.

Comments

