Daryl Kramp selected as Conservative candidate for Hastings-Lennox and Addington provincially
By Angus Argyle
BELLEVILLE – Former Conservative MP Daryl Kramp has been selected to run for the Progressive Conservatives in the Hastings-Lennox and Addington provincial riding.
Kramp was first elected to a federal position in 2004 after defeating his Liberal opponent Bruce Knutson. He was unseated in 2015 by Liberal Mike Bossio.
He will now represent the Progressive Conservative party on a provincial level.
More to come.