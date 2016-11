By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College photojournalism graduate Annie Sakkab is exhibiting her photos of the resettlement of Syrian refugees at the college Tuesday.

Sakkab is working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to help document the resettlement.

She will be in Alumni Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. QNet News will be at the event live.

Stay tuned for more.

Comments